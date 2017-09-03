Palmer Fire in Redlands Area Is 15% Contained at 3,300 Acres

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that has now burned 3,300 acres in Riverside County and forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

The Palmer fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Saturday west of Beaumont, near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Fisherman’s Retreat, and rapidly spread by nightfall. The blaze is believed to have been caused by fireworks, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was 15% contained. More than 400 firefighters have been working to stop its spread, assisted by air tankers.

Evacuation orders and road closures were still in effect Sunday morning: Residents had been ordered Saturday to evacuate on Live Oak Canyon Road between San Timoteo Canyon Road and Interstate 10, forcing nearly 450 people out of their homes. Redlands Boulevard was still closed south of San Timoteo Canyon Road.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Smoke from the #PalmerFire getting darker, lots of plans flying overhead pic.twitter.com/evIQCmlj6Z — Kristen Hwang (@khwangreports) September 2, 2017