Thunderstorms, Showers Expected to Strike Southern California, Posing Flash Flood Risks in Recent Burn Areas

While most of California remains deep in a smoldering heat wave, erratic thundershowers and flash flooding were forecasted to hit some parts of Southern California Sunday afternoon, including recent burn areas.

Strong winds were expected to send the thunderstorms across the Antelope Valley, where rainfall of up to an inch per hour would likely deliver flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood warning was in place for the area until 6:15 p.m.

At 2:35 p.m., scattered thunderstorms were observed over the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles Mountains, bringing the possibility of brief but heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds, the agency said.

The storm system was expected to travel west at a speed of 25 mph. In Palmdale, gusts were reported at speeds exceedings 50 mph.

Extremely active day across #SoCal with flash flooding potential today. Be weather-wise and keep eyes to the sky today. #LArain pic.twitter.com/gIPAuOKDAC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 3, 2017

When thunder roars, move indoors. Showers and thunderstorms developing over the #LACounty Mtns. Never cross flooded roadways. #LARain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2LpqW4dcQ6 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 3, 2017

Though rain could offer some reprieve to the La Tuna Fire burning in the Verdugo Mountains, “dry lightning” and erratic winds may lead to further fire issues, according to the weather service.

Flash flooding near recent burn areas was also a possibility.

In Santa Barbara County, flash flooding and severe thunderstorm warnings in effect until 4:30 p.m., with more than 1 inch of rain expected to fall per hour. NWS recorded heavy rain, half-inch hail and wind at speeds exceeding 40 mph in the area.

@NWSLosAngeles Flash Flood Watch Preparedness Safety Tip Don't Drive into flooded intersections – Turn Around Don't Drown #LARain #FLASH — Emergency Management (@LACOOEM) September 3, 2017

Meanwhile, high-temperature records were set at Los Angeles International Airport and across West Ventura County, including in Oxnard and Camarillo.