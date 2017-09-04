Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Committee Works to Find New Homeless Shelter Location After Closure in Hollywood

Posted 6:39 AM, September 4, 2017
Kerry Morrison, executive director of the Hollywood Property Owners Alliance, is trying to find a new location to open a homeless shelter in the community. The area's only homeless shelter, above, closed last year. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

It’s a twist on the usual not-in-my-backyard story: A group in Hollywood is desperately trying to open a homeless shelter.

Until July 2016, outreach workers could steer people camping out in the area to a 65-bed shelter on Sunset Boulevard.

But the shelter’s operator, People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), closed it with plans to convert the building into permanent housing for homeless people.

Now a committee of business owners, church leaders, social services providers and real estate interests has formed with the goal of establishing a replacement.

