Committee Works to Find New Homeless Shelter Location After Closure in Hollywood

It’s a twist on the usual not-in-my-backyard story: A group in Hollywood is desperately trying to open a homeless shelter.

Until July 2016, outreach workers could steer people camping out in the area to a 65-bed shelter on Sunset Boulevard.

But the shelter’s operator, People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), closed it with plans to convert the building into permanent housing for homeless people.

Now a committee of business owners, church leaders, social services providers and real estate interests has formed with the goal of establishing a replacement.

