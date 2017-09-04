Destructive La Tuna Fire Chars 7,000 Acres as Containment Increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As firefighting efforts entered a fourth day Monday, crews were gaining ground in their battle against the 7,000-acre La Tuna Fire, with officials saying they anticipated one of the largest wildfires in Los Angeles history to be fully contained by the end of the week.

Containment for the massive blaze burning in the Verdugo Mountains reached 30 percent on Sunday evening, up from 10 percent Friday night. Officials are expected to provide updated information Monday at a 10 a.m. news briefing.

Since erupting Friday afternoon, the blaze has scorched 7,003 acres, destroyed three homes and damaged one residence, according to unified command, which included Los Angeles, L.A. County, Burbank and Glendale fire departments, along with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries battling the blaze and were transported to local hospitals, including one who received minor burns. Three other firefighters suffered heat-related illnesses, while a volunteer CERT member had to be medically evacuated.

The fire initially prompted the evacuation of more than 700 homes in Burbank, Glendale and the Sunland-Tujunga area of Los Angeles, impacting some 1,400 residents, according to L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

However, all mandatory and volunteer evacuation orders were lifted by 6:45 p.m. Sunday, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

In another sign crews were making progress in the firefight, a stretch of the 210 Freeway also reopened Sunday evening, more than 48 hours after it was closed in both directions due to fire and smoke.

Also on Sunday, Gov. Brown declared a state of emergency for L.A. County, paving the way for more personnel and equipment to be used in fighting the fire at the direction of the California Office of Emergency Services.

Brown's declaration came one day after Garcetti signed a local emergency, instructing all city agencies to "take all necessary steps to protect life and property in the area."

"The La Tuna Canyon Fire is an emergency that requires all available resources to protect our residents and keep our homes and other structures out of harm's way," Garcetti said in a statement.

In a tweet, the mayor noted the fire was the single-largest by acreage in the city's history.

The fire broke out along the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday, on the hottest day of a scorching heat wave that began earlier in the week.

Firefighters initially stopped forward progress within 30 minutes, but winds began to pick up, sending embers across the freeway, which caused it to spread on both sides of the interstate, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Within hours, the blaze sent tall columns of thick, black smoke into the air that was visible for miles, raining down ash in surrounding cities as it spread rapidly.

Health officials warned of "unhealthy" and "overall poor" air quality in the county, particularly in the San Fernando Valley, portions of the San Gabriel Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Glendale area.

While winds helped fuel the fire's spread, crews were hampered in the firefight by wild weather over the weekend, including triple-digit heat and sudden downpours.

Conditions in the early part of the week were expected to be cooler and drier, according to forecasters. On Sunday, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said the fire could be 100 contained within three to four days

"We are optimistic about making big progress today and the rest of the week," he said.

It was still not known what sparked the destructive fire, and arson investigators are working to determine its cause.

#LaTunaFire - Sept 4, 2017 AM Public Information Map that will be further explained at 10AM Media Briefing (Red = uncontrolled fire edge) pic.twitter.com/iNSqLXIhXw — LAFD (@LAFD) September 4, 2017

