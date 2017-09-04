× Four Days After Reopening, Angels Flight Shut Down Again for Maintenance

Well, that was a pretty short run, wasn’t it?

Four days after the much-ballyhooed restart of Angels Flight, the famed funicular that climbs Bunker Hill in downtown Los Angeles is idled again — temporarily.

“Note that the railway will be closed for maintenance on Labor Day and for several days thereafter,” reads a blurb on www.angelsflight.org, which advises readers to check back for updates.

The railway’s twin cars, Olivet and Sinai, resumed operation Thursday after being out of service since 2013.