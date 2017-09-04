L.A. Fleet Week #4 / The Last Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro for the last day of LA Fleet Week® 2017 which features something for everyone.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Navigating the event – LA Fleet Week is a free public event with lots to see. However, a government-issued identification is required for those 18 years and older to enter pavilions or ship tours. Items allowed into the event are also strictly limited, and all persons entering the event pavilions or ships will be subject to strict security procedures.

Ship Tours - Free guided public tours of visiting military ships are available either by previously booked online reservations or on a first-come, first-serve walk-up basis each day of the event.

The Visiting Ships:

U.S. Navy Minesweeper USS SCOUT

U.S. Navy Amphibious vessel USS ANCHORAGE

U.S. Navy Destroyer USS DEWEY

Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS OTTAWA

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter CGC ACTIVE

This year’s LA Fleet Week® celebration will culminate with a full schedule of events on Labor Day, September 4. Kicking off the day will be the “Conquer the Bridge” race across the Vincent Thomas Bridge and a celebratory VICTORY breakfast for race participants. Visiting military ships will also be available for free public tours, either by previously booked online reservations or on a first-come, first-serve walk-up basis.

Later Monday afternoon, a ‘Galley Wars’ BBQ competition will pit culinary specialists from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Canadian Navy against one another to cook up the best LA-style burger. Free and open to the public, the cook-off competition will be judged by celebrity chefs Robert Irvine, Mei Lin and Steve Samson.

After a full-line up of entertainment throughout the day and an evening of popular tribute bands, British rockers The Babys will take the main stage to close out the four-day weekend.

Conquer the Bridge Race: 7:00 a.m. (Start/Finish – 5th St. and Harbor Blvd. VICTORY Breakfast: Immediately following race ($10.00 ea./limited to first 400)

Guided Ship Tours: 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m

Aircraft Flyovers: 12 noon - 2:00 p.m.

Galley Wars Culinary Competition: 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. (parking lot between Harbor Blvd. and Battleship IOWA)

Full day of live entertainment starting at 12:00 noon (The Bob Hope USO Delta Air Lines Stage on Battleship IOWA); The Baby’s take the stage 8:30-10:00 p.m.

The complete list of LA Fleet Week rules, regulations, public events and entertainment can be found HERE.

L.A. FLEET WEEK 2017

Port of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Cruise Terminal

100 Swinford Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

REMINDER: For safety reasons no drones are allowed at the Port of Los Angeles or Fleet Week. Drones will be confiscated and users subject to fines and arrest.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.

Have a GREAT day!