Officials Warn Lancaster Fruit Vendor Possibly Exposed Consumers to Hepatitis A

Fruit sold by a Lancaster street vendor who was infected with hepatitis A might have exposed consumers to the virus, which can cause serious liver disease, Los Angeles County public health officials said Monday in a statement.

The possibly contaminated produce was sold at a stand at West Avenue L and 20th Street West in mid-August, officials said.

“It is important that anyone who may have bought or consumed fruit from this vendor during the period of Aug. 15 through Aug. 22 should contact their doctor to discuss possible hepatitis A prevention and treatment options,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county’s interim health officer.

Health officials advised those who might have eaten the affected fruit to receive an immune globulin shot or hepatitis A vaccine. Any uneaten produce should be discarded.

