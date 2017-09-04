Pre-Dawn Wrong-Way Driver Caught on Camera on 118 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a scene caught on camera by a freelance news photographer, a driver was stopped by CHP after traveling down the 118 Freeway going the wrong way in the dark of night early Monday.

The incident was reported near Balboa Boulevard by another driver about 2 a.m., with the wrong-way motorist traveling westbound in eastbound lanes, ccording to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The driver was stopped just past Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Chatsworth, about 6 miles west of the initial location given by the log.

A news photographer shot video while traveling on the correct side of the freeway, parallel to the wrong-way driver. The photographer can be heard talking to police and CHP dispatchers to report the wrong-way driver.

The photographer's video shows the wrong-way driver traveling in the HOV lane, where he is stopped by CHP officers.

A CHP spokesperson told KTLA there’s no indication in agency records that the male driver was arrested; he was likely just given a ticket and not taken into custody. The man and his older model Saturn were escorted off the freeway by CHP, the spokesperson said.

No one appeared to have been injured.

KTLA's Steve Bien contributed to this article.