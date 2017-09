A South Gate man says he woke up Friday, Sept. 1, and found a prowler standing at his bedroom door. Richard Aparicio sprang out of bed and began hitting and pushing the man, who fled as Aparicio chased him. Police responded but weren’t able to find the intruder. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Sept. 4, 2017.

33.954737 -118.212016