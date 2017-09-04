Triple Shooting in Inglewood Area Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Wounded; Suspect in Custody

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot three men, one fatally, in the Inglewood area.

Officials responded to the scene on the 10100 block of Firmona Avenue, just north of the Lennox area, shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Deputies found the first victim at Frimona with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the scene, deputies learned that the possible shooter ran toward Mansel Avenue in Lennox, where he he allegedly shot the second victim, officials said. That man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect then attempted to carjack another man and he allegedly shot the driver. Deputies arrived to the attempted carjacking and were able to take the man into custody, officials said.

The victim in the carjacking was taken to a hospital and is in fair condition.

The motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the victims and suspect are unclear, but no one else is being sought.

The incident remains under investigation.