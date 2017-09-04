Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Triple Shooting in Inglewood Area Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Wounded; Suspect in Custody

Posted 5:18 AM, September 4, 2017, by and

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot three men, one fatally, in the Inglewood area.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 10100 block of Firmona Avenue in the Inglewood area on Sept. 3, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

Officials responded to the scene on the 10100 block of Firmona Avenue, just north of the Lennox area, shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Deputies found the first victim at Frimona  with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the scene, deputies learned that the possible shooter ran toward Mansel Avenue in Lennox, where he he allegedly shot the second victim, officials said. That man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect then attempted to carjack another man and he allegedly shot the driver. Deputies arrived to the attempted carjacking and were able to take the man into custody, officials said.

The victim in the carjacking was taken to a hospital and is in fair condition.

The motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the victims and suspect are unclear, but no one else is being sought.

The incident remains under investigation.