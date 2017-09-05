Critical Missing: 2 Girls, Ages 5 and 6, Disappear After Going for Walk With Adult Friend in South Gate

Police are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for two young girls who disappeared with an adult friend in South Gate early Monday morning.

Authorities received a call about 4 a.m. from the girls’ mother, who said her daughters had gone for a walk with her roommate and had not returned, the South Gate Police Department stated on Facebook.

The girls, ages 5 and 6, could not sleep so they left about 11 p.m. with 35-year-old Judy Annette Zamora to get something to eat at a local convenience store, according to their mother.

The mother said she became concerned when they did not return after about 20 minutes and went with another friend to look for the girls.

Unable to locate the woman or the girls, the mother called police.

A critical missing alert asking for help in finding the girls was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

A surveillance image released by police shows the girls and Zamora inside a 7-Eleven store located at 9703 State Street.

Zamora is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 168 pounds. She has black hair with gray highlights and was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and a black back pack.

Six-year-old Nayellie Avina was last seen wearing a light green tank top and multi-color leggings.

Her 5-year-old sister Katallina Nicole Avina was wearing a purple shirt with a cat print on the front and flower leggings.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the girls was asked to contact police at 323-563-5436 or 323-563-5454.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.