21-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Husband During Domestic Dispute in Camarillo

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly intentionally running over her husband with a vehicle during a domestic dispute in Camarillo, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies discovered the injured man while responding to a domestic incident that occurred about 5:15 p.m. Monday near the 200 block of West Ponderosa Drive, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The man received the “significant” injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while he was standing on the sidewalk, the release stated.

His wife, Roberta Felix, was identified as the driver, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Victim and witness statements suggested Felix purposely struck him with the vehicle during a domestic dispute, according to the release.

After examining evidence, interviewing witnesses and investigating the incident, authorities determined it was intentional, the release stated.

Felix was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held on $500,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No information on her husband’s condition was immediately provided.