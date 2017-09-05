3 Family Members, Including Child, Hospitalized After South L.A. Pursuit Crash; 6 Juveniles in Custody: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six juveniles are in custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles that resulted in three members of the same family being hospitalized Monday night, according to police.

The incident began shortly after 11 p.m., when officers started pursuing a possible stolen vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar said Tuesday. While chasing the vehicle, police received information that it may have been involved in an assault with a deadly weapon.

A short time later, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Central Avenue when it went through the intersection at Gage Avenue and slammed into another car, according to Aguilar.

That victim's car -- whose occupants were a man, woman and 5-year-old child -- struck a fence after the violent collision and came to a rest. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 11:15 p.m., according to an LAFD alert.

Aguilar called the crash "very serious."

“We know that when firefighter and paramedics arrived on scene, they went to extraordinary means to safely remove the occupants of that vehicle – serious injuries here," she said. "The suspects, not sure how fast they were going, but to actually push that vehicle to the corner and see that damage, you know that impact had to be significant.”

The woman and child were rushed to a hospital in critical condition; the man was also transported and in serious condition, according to the detective.

LAPD confirmed the three were members of the same family, but did not immediately say how they were related.

After the initial collision, the pursuit vehicle continued southbound on Central, where it crashed into a parked car and came to a stop.

Six people were in that vehicle, all juveniles whose ages ranged from 13 to 17 years old, Aguilar said. She described them only as four boys and two girls.

All were medically treated at the scene, including one who had a broken leg. The LAFD alert indicated a total of nine people were injured in the crash.

The juveniles have been taken to a police station, where police are still trying to determine what charges the teens will face. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, according to Aguilar, who indicated the suspects will likely face stolen vehicle charges, as well as others related to the pursuit and crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.