Arrest Made in Attempted Rape of Woman Outside Her Van Nuys Apartment Complex: LAPD

An arrest has been made in the attempted rape of a woman outside her apartment complex in August, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

More details, including the suspect’s identity, are expected to be released during a 6 p.m. news conference Tuesday.

The attack occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 14000 block of Vanowen Street and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The 35-year-old victim was returning home from getting a coffee when a man began speaking to her in Spanish.

The woman asked the man to leave her alone when he blocked her pathway several times. He eventually managed to get her on the ground and took off her pants and panties.

The man got away when the woman started screaming for help.

According to LAPD, people driving and walking near the incident witnessed the attack but did not call 911.