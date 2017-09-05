Following Trump DACA Decision, California Educational Leaders Vow to Protect Immigrant Students From Deportation

Within minutes of the Trump Administration’s announcement that it would end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants in the country without legal status, California campus leaders began a furious pushback.

From large campuses to small, education leaders on Tuesday vowed to join together to protect their vulnerable students.

California is home to the nation’s largest concentration of students — about 214,000 as of last year — who received temporary protection from deportation under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

University of California President Janet Napolitano quickly announced in a statement that the 10-campus UC system, which educates an estimated 4,000 students who are in the country without legal status, would keep fighting to defend its vulnerable students.

