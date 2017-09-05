Gov. Brown, State Lawmakers Vow to Take Extraordinary Measures to Prevent DACA Participants From Deportation

President Trump’s decision to abandon existing protections for young men and women in the United States without legal status will likely draw a sharp rebuke from Gov. Jerry Brown and an assortment of California elected officials, all of whom have vowed to take extraordinary measures to keep those immigrants from being deported.

Brown, along with Democrats in the Legislature and immigrant advocacy groups, mounted a fierce but unsuccessful lobbying attempt to save the program in the days leading up to Tuesday’s announcement by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. The unsuccessful effort sought to highlight the unique impact the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, has had on California. In particular, elected officials praised the program’s effect on the state’s economy.

An analysis earlier this year by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute found that the state is home to more than one in every four DACA participants, scattered among the Central Valley’s agricultural counties or clustered in urban areas. Los Angeles County topped the list, with 180,000 eligible residents.

“To uproot these people from the only country they have known as home is to turn our back on the future,” Brown said in an Aug. 24 letter urging Trump to keep the program in place. “It is cruel and it runs counter to the ideals this country was founded on.”

