Kidnapped Lompoc Woman Reunited With Family After Being Found Safe at Nevada Casino; Suspect Outstanding

After a four-day search, a California woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Solvang has been found at a casino just outside Las Vegas, Henderson police said Tuesday.

Virginia Paris, 55, of Lompoc was dropped off Monday night outside the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson, Nev., by her abductor, Joseph Hetzel, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said. She is in good condition and has been reunited with her family.

Hetzel, 52, was believed to be headed for Utah following a 900-mile journey that started in Solvang and included sightings in Camarillo, Goodyear, Ariz., the Grand Canyon and outside the casino in Henderson.

Authorities said Hetzel kidnapped Paris about 7:30 p.m. Friday and that their phones had either run out of battery power or been turned off. The pair reappeared at a Starbucks in Goodyear on Sunday morning.

