La Tuna Fire Containment Increases to 70%: ‘We Hit This Hard,’ LAFD Captain Says

A brush fire that triggered hundreds of evacuations in Glendale and Burbank as it tore across the Verdugo Mountains over the weekend was 70% contained Tuesday morning, Los Angeles fire officials said.

The La Tuna fire, which began Friday afternoon amid a sweltering heat wave, shut down miles of the 210 freeway in the Sunland-Tujunga area for days as winds whipped the flames in all directions.

“We hit this hard, we hit it fast and we’ve done everything we can and we’re proud to say out of those nearly 1,400 homes, only five have been destroyed and that we’ve been really able to jump from 30% to 70% containment,” Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said Tuesday.

The fire burned about 7,000 acres. All lanes of the 210 Freeway were reopened Monday.

