Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Coverage on KTLA Begins at 6:30; ‘The Flash,’ ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Moved to 8 P.M. Saturday

Section of 134 Freeway Will Be Named After President Obama Following Passage of Resolution

Posted 5:53 PM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:42PM, September 5, 2017

State lawmakers Tuesday gave final approval to designating a section of the 134 Freeway as the President Barack H. Obama Highway in honor of the 44th president of the United States.

President Barack Obama departs from Los Angeles International Airport on October 25, 2016. (Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama departs from Los Angeles International Airport on October 25, 2016. (Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Supporters of the measure will now raise the private funds needed to place signs with Obama’s name along the section of the 134 between the 210 Freeway and the 2 Freeway, which includes parts of Glendale, Pasadena and Eagle Rock.

Obama, who left office in January, attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock in 1979 before transferring to Columbia University in 1981.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) said he decided to seek renaming the stretch of the Ventura Freeway after learning Obama lived in Pasadena as a student and used the freeway to commute to class at Occidental.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories