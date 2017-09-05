Sonoma County Woman, Her Son and Husband Arrested in Killing of Her Lover

A Northern California woman, her husband and son were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of her lover after the men discovered the affair, authorities said.

Maria Guadalupe Torres, her husband, Rene Espinoza Martinez Sr., and her son, Rene Espinoza Martinez Jr., are being held without bail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Torres and the victim, Antonio Botello-Arreola, had been involved in a long-term romantic relationship, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum.

That was until her 20-year-old son and 40-year-old husband became aware of the affair recently and “didn’t approve,” Crum said.

