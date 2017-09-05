Thousands March in Downtown Los Angeles After Trump Ends DACA Program

Thousands who were supposed to march to the federal building in downtown Los Angeles to protest President Trump’s move to end the so-called Dreamers’ program instead stopped in front of City Hall on Tuesday evening.

As organizers and DACA students spoke on the steps, many in the crowd who couldn’t hear their words hoisted signs and led their own chants of, “Immigrants are welcome here.”

“It’s important to show up, especially now that the Trump administration and other forces are threatening our livelihood,” said Sean Tan, a 24-year-old DACA recipient and public policy graduate student at UCLA, who spoke at the rally.

The march ended shortly after 7 p.m., with the crowd facing City Hall with hands clasped and raised in the air, pledging to protect and fight for one another.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

In Los Angeles, people protest Trump's decision to begin rescinding protections against the DACA program. pic.twitter.com/tFTanuJTCN — Genaro Molina (@GenaroMolina47) September 6, 2017

Maria Sandoval hugs her sister Victoria, a DACA recipient, upset over Trump's rescinding protections for DACA in LA. pic.twitter.com/Rot0IPsK0s — Genaro Molina (@GenaroMolina47) September 6, 2017

How L.A.'s DACA march officially ended: hands clasped in the air, thousands pledging to support & fight for each other & a longterm solution pic.twitter.com/glTT8w89e8 — Sonali Kohli 🙆🏾 (@Sonali_Kohli) September 6, 2017

Lots of folks at Placita Olvera showing support for DACA family and friends pic.twitter.com/D02zWkAFIj — Sonali Kohli 🙆🏾 (@Sonali_Kohli) September 6, 2017