11,500-Acre Railroad Fire Continues to Threaten Giant Sequoias Near Yosemite

Firefighters battling the Railroad fire near Yosemite National Park relied on cool weather Wednesday to make progress on a blaze that continues to threaten groves of giant sequoias in the Sierra National Forest.

The wildfire is burning between Sugar Pine and Fish Camp and has scorched 11,528 acres. It is 30% contained. Fire officials say moderate temperatures and higher levels of humidity have helped increased containment of the fire, but high temps and dry conditions may return Thursday, with the added threat of thunderstorms and spot fires.

“Today is going to be critical,” said Cheryl Chipman, a spokeswoman with the National Forest Service. Warmer weather leads to more fires, she said.

Officials say they still fear wet or dry thunderstorms could produce lightning and strong winds that could help spread flames.

