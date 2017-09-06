Apps to Know: Learn and Play

Check out these apps that allow you to have some fun with your hair color, learn math and use flashcards to master any topic!

This edition of Apps to Know is all about having fun with your photos and learning in unique ways.

Teleport

Teleport is a fun little app that uses artificial intelligence to manipulate your photos. You can virtually “dye” your hair in different colors in just a tap. Try the collage feature to instantly generate a photo of you with various hair colors. Another feature that might actually be useful is the ability to change the background of your photos. You can step onto the moon, be in Paris or on the beach. Finally, you can recreate that “blurry background” effect expensive smartphones can produce. Teleport is free on iOS and Android.

Zap Zap Math

Zap Zap Math teaches kindergarten math in fun ways through puzzles and more. I downloaded it to my six year old’s iPad and he couldn’t stop playing. I was impressed how the game is fun but also educational. There are games that teach counting and adding to 10 and others that help build critical thinking skills when it comes to shapes. Zap Zap Math is based on the US Common Core syllabus. Zap Zap Math is $3 on iOS and Android. (Please note, there are two versions of this app – one is for Kindergarten, the other is for K-6 so download the appropriate one for your child)

Tinycards

Tinycards is a fun way to learn various topics through the use of flash cards. It comes from the makers of language learning app Duolingo. The game uses bright, bold flash cards to teach and quiz you on the subject matter. I learned the deck of State Flags (well, attempted to) and it was a blast. It’s a game but you’re learning at the same time. There are over 200,000 custom flash card decks on topics like Geography and Anatomy to Pokémon and Game of Thrones. Tinycards is free on iOS and Android.