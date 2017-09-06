Chef James Tahhan Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken with Artichokes and Olives in a White Wine Sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

Salt

Pepper

Splash of Mazola Corn Oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 tomato, diced

4 ounces kalamata olives

1 cup of white wine

Parsley, chopped for garnish

Preparation

Season the chicken with salt and pepper In a pan, add a splash (2 spoonful’s) of Mazola Corn Oil and warm over medium-high heat. Brown the chicken in the pan, remove, and transfer to a pate. In the same pan, sauté the shallot with the tomato, artichokes and olives. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and reduce until the wine has a thick consistency. Return the chicken to the pan and let it simmer in the in the sauce. Serve, garnish with the parsley.

Carne Mechada Arepas

Serves 6

Carne Mechada Ingredients

2 lbs. flank steak

4 bayleafs

Black pepper

Splash of Mazola Corn Oil

5 garlic cloves

1 onion

1 red bell pepper

1 tsp. cumin

Salt

½ cup crushed tomatoes

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Carne Mechada Preparation

In a deep pot, cook the meat completely submerged in water with a couple of bay leaves and a few grains of black pepper, simmer for two hours. Once the meat is ready, remove and shred by hand. In a separate pot, begin by making a sofrito, add a splash of Mazola Corn Oil, garlic, onion and red bell peppers and combine with the cumin, salt and pepper before adding the meat. Next, add the crushed tomato, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and let cook over medium heat for 30 minutes.

Arepas Ingredients

1 lb. corn masa

Water

2 tbsp. Mazola Corn Oil

1 teaspoon salt

Arepas Preparation

In a bowl, mix the corn masa with water. Consistency should be a creamy yet compact masa. Add the Mazola Corn Oil and mix well, followed by the salt. Form balls of the size of a golf ball, flatten them for the desired thickness. Place in a pan and fry for about 4 minutes per side. Remove, open the middle and fill with the shredded meat.

White Wine Herb Vegetable Skewers

Serves 8

Marinade Ingredients:

1 package white wine & herb marinade

1/3 cup water

1/4 cup white wine

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons Mazola® Corn Oil

Vegetables:

2 small zucchini, cut into chunks

2 small summer squash, cut into chunks

1 small eggplant, halved lengthwise and cut into bite-size chunks

1 red and 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and quartered

1 red onion, quartered, separated (use outer sections only)

Skewers

Instructions:

Preheat grill to medium hot or 400°F. Combine marinade mix, water, wine, lemon juice and oil in a resealable plastic bag; mix well. Add vegetables to bag with marinade turning to coat. Seal bag and set aside to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Coat grill surface with grill spray to prevent sticking. Remove vegetables from marinade; discard marinade Alternate vegetables on skewers. Cook over Direct Medium-high heat for 4 to 6 minutes per side or until browned grill marks appear. Transfer cooked vegetables to a serving plate and serve immediately.

Salsa Marinated Stuffed Portobellos

Serves 4

Marinade Ingredients:

2/3 cup chunky salsa

1/3 cup Mazola® Corn Oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin seed

1/4 teaspoon black fine grind pepper

Stuffed Portobellos:

4 large portobello mushrooms, gills removed

1 cup rinsed and drained, canned black beans

1/2 cup frozen corn

1/2 cup quartered grape tomatoes

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup cubed (1/2-inch) cheddar cheese

Directions:

Whisk all marinade ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside 3 tablespoons to use for the filling. Place mushrooms in a 1-gallon resealable plastic freezer bag and add marinade. Toss to mix well. Refrigerate and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Combine black beans, corn, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and cheese in a large bowl. Add reserved marinade.

Remove mushrooms from marinade and discard any remaining marinade. Portion filling into mushroom caps. Grill over direct low heat for 10 to 14 minutes until mushrooms are tender, filling is hot and cheese has melted. Serve immediately.

Seafood Quesadillas

Serves 5

Ingredients:

1 package (3 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons Mazola® Corn Oil

1 cup thinly sliced zucchini

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sweet basil

1/2 teaspoon Beau Monde Seasoning

1/4 teaspoon black fine grind pepper

2 cans (4 ounces each) medium shrimp, drained

1 can (6 ounces) crab meat, drained

10 (6-inch) flour tortillas

3/4 cup shredded smoked gouda cheese

Directions: