Deputy Charged in Alameda County Jail Abuse Case Accused of Choking Inmate Until He Fell Unconscious

Four Alameda County sheriff’s deputies were charged Tuesday in a jail abuse scandal that involved directing an inmate in the Santa Rita Jail to attack other inmates with feces and urine, officials said.

One deputy, Erik McDermott, 27, is also accused of strangling an inmate until he fell unconscious, according to the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said McDermott and Deputy Justin Linn tried to intimidate a witness from speaking with investigators when they asked another inmate to inform the witness’s gang that he was a “snitch,” according to a complaint filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

According to the complaint, the pair searched the witness’ cell and Linn wrote up a report recommending the inmate be disciplined.

