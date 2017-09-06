Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas Moves to May in 2018, Introduces Camping Option

At Electric Daisy Carnival’s flagship Las Vegas event, the searing heat is as much a fixture as the pulsing EDM music and the spectacles of neon lights.

But a schedule change for the 2018 event may help alleviate some of the sweat.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the festival — one of the largest in North America — will move from its usual June dates up to May 18-20. Promoter Insomniac said it made the decision in part to avoid the brutal summer heat and allow for gates to open earlier in the day for the 400,000 fans who attend the fest over three days.

“We strive to make every year better than the last, and after a lot of brainstorming and feedback from our community, we have decided to move next year’s festival to May 18, 19 and 20,” Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella said in a statement. “This way we can enjoy cooler weather, the gates can open earlier, and we can hold a very special opening ceremony each day.”

