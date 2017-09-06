Feds Decide Not to Fine United Airlines for Passenger-Dragging Incident

United Airlines won’t be punished by the federal government over the forced removal of a passenger from a flight in April that put a spotlight on the growing tensions between airlines and travelers on crowded flights.

The Department of Transportation has concluded its investigation into the dragging of passenger Dr. David Dao and found no reason to fine the airline, the department said in a letter to United dated May 12.

Dao, a passenger on a flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was dragged from his seat and down the airplane aisle by airport security officers after refusing to give up the seat, which United wanted an airline crew member to use instead. The 69-year-old Kentucky physician suffered a broken nose, a concussion and lost two teeth. Video of the incident posted on the Internet went viral.

The Transportation Department’s two-page letter was released Wednesday by a passenger rights group, Flyers Rights, which obtained it through a Freedom of Information Act request.

