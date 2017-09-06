Glendora Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing 8-Year-Old Girl and Woman Sentenced to 75 Years to Life

A Glendora man was sentenced to 75 years to life in state prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl and a female family member over a period of nearly six years, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Fadi Haddad, 40, was found guilty of three felony counts of lewd act upon a child and two counts of forcible rape on Aug. 21. He also must register as a lifetime sex offender, the DA’s office said.

Haddad pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2016.

He started molesting the 8-year-old girl in October 2009 and the abuse went on for five years, prosecutors said.

The girl told an adult about the abuse sometime in 2015 and the police were then notified, according to prosecutors.

While investigating this sexual abuse, law enforcement officials discovered Haddad had been sexually abusing a female relative of the young girl for nearly a year, prosecutors said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Haddad in April 2016, and a month later, he was extradited from Texas to California to face criminal prosecution. At the time, he was working as an Army reservist out of Fort Hood.