Officer Opens Fire in Downtown Los Angeles; 1 in Custody

An investigation is underway after an officer opened fire in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported about 6:08 a.m. near the Ronald Reagan State Building located at the intersection of West 3rd Street and South Spring Street, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

It was unclear what led to the shooting but the spokesman did say a “suspect” was “down” and in custody.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.