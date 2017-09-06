Los Angeles Settles Lawsuit, Will Pay $6.5 Million to Cyclist That Hit Pothole

Los Angeles will pay $6.5 million to settle a lawsuit from a man who suffered severe injuries after his bicycle hit a pothole in Sherman Oaks, lawmakers agreed Wednesday.

Two years ago, Peter Godefroy lost control of his bicycle when it hit a pothole on Valley Vista Boulevard, throwing him to the ground. The crash left him with broken bones and a severe traumatic brain injury, according to his suit.

He and his wife, Patricia, sued the city, the county and the state, arguing that the street he was bicycling on was so poorly maintained that it had created a “concealed trap for bicyclists.” As a result of government negligence, the lawsuit claimed, Godefroy had suffered injuries so severe that he expected to have “some permanent disability.”

The Los Angeles City Council voted 11 to 0 on Wednesday to approve the $6.5-million settlement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.