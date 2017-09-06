Manson Follower Who Stabbed Rosemary LaBianca 14 Times Goes Before Parole Board

Leslie Van Houten, who was convicted along with other members of Charles Manson’s cult in the 1969 killings of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, is once again going before the parole board seeking her freedom.

Gov. Jerry Brown rejected her bid last year to be released from prison after 40 years.

Her attorneys argue that she was only 19 when she took part in the crimes and that she has been a model prisoner. But release has been strongly opposed by the families of the victims as well as prosecutors and many others.

