Murder Conviction Reached in 91 Freeway Crash Near Anaheim That Killed L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy, Caused by Stolen Stove Blocking Lanes

A Long Beach man who let a stolen stove fly off the back of his pick-up truck on the 91 Freeway and left it there, causing a crash that killed a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, was convicted of murder on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

The case was retried after the Supreme Court tossed out a previous conviction due to “the trial court failing to give a required jury instruction,” the DA’s office said.

Cole Allen Wilkins, 41, was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy David Piquette on July 7, 2006.

That day, during the early morning hours, Wilkins stole a shipment of household appliances that were delivered to a home in Riverside County that was under construction, prosecutors said.

With the tailgate of his pick-up truck down, and the stolen goods not secured, Wilkins fled the scene, prosecutors said. As he was driving down the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, a full-size stove fell from his truck and onto the freeway.

He “refused to stop” and sped away, prosecutors said in a news release, even as several freeway lanes became blocked.

A number of people driving just west of Tustin on the 91 Freeway saw the stove sitting in the left westbound lane and called 911 about it, prosecutors said.

But Piquette was “forced to suddenly swerve” to avoid hitting the stove as he drove by it, prosecutors said in a news release. That’s when his vehicle crashed into a Mack cement truck, killing him.

Piquette is a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department who is survived by his wife and twins, who were toddlers at the time of the incident.