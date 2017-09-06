Possible Underground Vault Explosion in South L.A. Leaves Giant Hole in Street

Los Angeles Fire authorities were on the scene of a possible underground vault explosion in South Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3:27 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Brynhurst Avenue in the West Adams neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video shot by residents in the neighborhood shows a large hole in the middle of the street.

Officials from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and SoCal Gas have been notified and heading to the scene, the Department said.

No injuries have been reported, authorities added.