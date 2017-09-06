Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver Killed in Crash in Hancock Park While Fleeing Initial Scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian in Koreatown died when he ran a red light while fleeing the scene and crashed into a truck in Hancock Park early Wednesday morning.

The initial incident occurred near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and Beverly Boulevard when the driver of a white pickup truck struck a pedestrian, Los Angeles Police Department Investigator Juan Velasco said.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be about 50 years old, suffered several minor abrasions and was taken to a local hospital, Velasco said.

The driver was fleeing the scene about 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard when he ran a red light and crashed into a blue pickup truck that was traveling northbound on North Highland Avenue, Velasco said.

The victim in the blue pickup truck suffered some fractured ribs and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the white pickup, who has not been identified, died at the scene, Velasco said.

Several empty beer cans were found at the site of the crash.

During the collision, a metal “lift spring” from the blue pickup flew off the vehicle and crashed through the window of a nearby home, where it nearly struck a child who was sleeping in a crib.

The metal piece hit the crib but bounced away without injuring the child.