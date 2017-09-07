2 Alleged Gang Members Charged in Connection With Fatally Shooting, Robbing Businesswoman Outside Her Glendale Apartment

Two alleged gang members pleaded not guilty in connection with fatally shooting a businesswoman during a robbery outside her Glendale apartment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Devon White, 20, of Lynwood, and James Wesley Trotter, aka Man-Man, 22, of Long Beach, were charged with one count of murder with a special circumstance of murder during the commission of a robbery, second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The men allegedly followed Hye Soon Oh home from her business in Lynwood on Aug. 8.

Oh, 67, was fatally shot and robbed in the parking lot of her apartment building, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Prosecutors believe White used a handgun during the crime. He was convicted of possession for sale of cocaine base in 2015, according to the DA’s office.

Trotter was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery and grand theft in 2015, and paying for the purpose of prostitution in 2014.

Both are suspected of committing crimes in association with a street gang, but the DA’s office did not elaborate on which gang they allegedly belong to.

Both men face a possible maximum sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.