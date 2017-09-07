Woman Dies After Being Struck Twice by Hit-and-Run Drivers in Van Nuys

Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers after a woman was struck and killed while walking in a Van Nuys crosswalk Wednesday night.

The woman was crossing Sepulveda Boulevard at Stagg Street about 11:25 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed, Los Angeles Police Department Detective William Bustos said.

The impact launched the victim nearly 120 feet down Sepulveda Boulevard, Bustos said.

The woman, who was in her 50s but has not been identified, died at the scene.

Witnesses observed a vehicle with a flat tire that was sparking as it traveled through the area about the time of the crash, Bustos said.

Moments later, a gold Toyota Camry that was possibly being driven by a woman ran over the victim a second time and also did not stop, Bustos said.

Police are trying to locate surveillance images from nearby businesses in hopes of identifying the hit-and-run drivers.

No descriptions of the drivers were initially provided.

Los Angeles does offer a $50,000 reward for the identification, arrest and eventual conviction in hit-and-run cases like this one, Bustos said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 818-644-8000.