City Council Members to Unveil Motion to Label L.A. a ‘Sanctuary’ for Immigrants

Los Angeles City Council members Herb Wesson and Gil Cedillo plan to unveil a motion Friday to declare the city a “sanctuary” for immigrants, a move that comes after city leaders resisted formally using the term despite pressure from local immigration groups.

Wesson and Cedillo said they’re acting because of the Trump administration’s announcement this week that it would end a program that shields young immigrants without legal status from deportation unless Congress acts.

Wesson said the proposal would formally call Los Angeles a “city of sanctuary” or a “sanctuary city.” A discussion on which phrase to use will take place at Friday’s meeting, he said.

“We’ll find out which term is preferable,” Wesson said Thursday. “Is it ‘city of sanctuary,’ which is what I personally like? But I don’t know. I haven’t had a conversation with the other members.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.