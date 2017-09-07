Coroner IDs Man Killed by CHP Officer at Downtown L.A. Government Building

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer after he appeared to threaten bystanders with a concealed a weapon at the Ronald Reagan State Building in downtown Los Angeles.

Timothy Elam, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting Wednesday, the Los Angeles County coroner said Thursday. The coroner said it was unclear where Elam was from.

The state building was closed to the public Wednesday morning, when officials say Elam followed an employee into the building just after 6 a.m. and kept his hands concealed in a bag.

Elam shouted at employees at a security checkpoint to “get down on the floor,” said CHP Sgt. Saul Gomez.

