Design Ideas for Your Child’s Room

Celebrity Interior Designer Gabrielle Santiago joined us live with creative design ideas for your child’s work/play space that will grow with your child. For more information on Gabrielle, visit her website or email her at info@gabriellesantiagodesign.com or you can follow her on instagram @gabriellesantiagodesign.com. And if your home could use Gabrielle's help, post a photo on Instagram and tag #GSDhelpme and @gabriellesantiagodesign for a chance to win a free consultation with Designer, Gabrielle Santiago. Gabrielle can be seen on Season 13 of HGTV's House Hunters Renovation this Fall.