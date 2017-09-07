Double-Homicide Suspect Killed, 2 Officers Wounded in Sacramento Police Shooting

A suspect in a double homicide was killed and two police officers were wounded Thursday during a gun battle on a Sacramento street, authorities said.

The two veteran police officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a department spokesman. The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The shootout occurred after the officers received an alert about a Chevy pickup tied to the deaths of two women whose bodies were found Friday in a Sacramento home, Heinlein said.

The pickup was detected near Watt Avenue and Highway 80 by police observation devices, cameras and license plate readers mounted in boxes on utility poles, he said.

