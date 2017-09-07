Food Thursdays at L.A. County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pomona at the 2017 L.A. County Fair to learn about the many deals and discounts.

There’s FOOD DRIVE THURSDAYS:

*Thursdays, noon – 5 p.m. Donate five canned goods (per person) and receive one free admission that day only. The canned food will be donated to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and local charities.

*Acceptance of donated items is at the discretion of the LA County Fair. Promotion is limited to one free admission per person. Guest must be present with donation to receive free ticket for that day only.

There’s SENIOR WEDNESDAYS:

* Ages 60+: Free admission Wednesdays noon - 3 p.m. Good for one free admission per person with proper ID. NO COUPON REQUIRED FOR THIS OFFER

*Must be purchased in person with proper ID.

There’s SCHOOL SUPPLY WEDNESDAYS:

*Wednesdays, noon – 5 p.m. Bring in 5 new, packaged school supplies and receive free admission that day

*Recipients of the school supply donations: Local Community Schools, Inland Empire United Way's School Tools Program, Los Angeles Unified School District

*Suggested school supplies: Boxes of crayons, Boxes of markers, Boxes of pencils, Notebooks, Glue sticks, Packages of lined notebook paper, Pencil cases, Packages of erasers, Packages of highlighters

*Acceptance of donated items is at the discretion of the LA County Fair. Promotion is limited to one free admission per person. Guest must be present with donation to receive free ticket for that day only.

And, there’s WEEK FOR HEROES: Thursday, September 6th through Sunday, September 10th:

*Just $2 for single-day admission for active & retired military, veterans, reserves, fire, police and paramedics w/ ID; and $2 single-day admission for one guest, good September 6th through September 10th only.

*$1 from each admission will be donated to Vet Hunter's Project.

*Must be purchased in person with proper ID.

For more information about the 2017 L.A. COUNTY FAIR discounts and events, please check the website.

For information about THINGS TO DO AT THE LA COUNTY FAIR FOR FREE, take a look at this section of the website.

Now through Sunday, September 24th, 2017

L.A. County Fair

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona, CA 91768

909 623 3111

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me atGayle.Anderson@KTLA.comor call 1-323-460-5732.

Have a GREAT day!