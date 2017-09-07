Football Trivia Showdown – LA Rams Cheerleaders vs. KTLA Anchors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of the official start of the NFL season, The Rams Cheerleaders will joined us live to go head to head in a friendly football trivia game against our anchors. The LA Rams will be taking on the Indiana Colts this Sunday, Sep 10 at 1:05p at the LA Coliseum. For more information on the Rams Cheerleaders, visit their website or follow them on social media. Finally, a huge thank you to Partyworks Interactive for bringing in the amazing football trivia setup. Partyworks can help you plan and customize any type of event. They always does such an amazing job! For more information, visit their website or call 1-888-LA-PARTY.