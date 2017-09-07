In celebration of the official start of the NFL season, The Rams Cheerleaders will joined us live to go head to head in a friendly football trivia game against our anchors. The LA Rams will be taking on the Indiana Colts this Sunday, Sep 10 at 1:05p at the LA Coliseum. For more information on the Rams Cheerleaders, visit their website or follow them on social media. Finally, a huge thank you to Partyworks Interactive for bringing in the amazing football trivia setup. Partyworks can help you plan and customize any type of event. They always does such an amazing job! For more information, visit their website or call 1-888-LA-PARTY.
Football Trivia Showdown – LA Rams Cheerleaders vs. KTLA Anchors
-
Grad Night Party Ideas With Partyworks Interactive
-
5th Anniversary Celebration Battleship Iowa Museum
-
LA Bride Body Program With Personal Fitness Trainer Jill Penfold
-
Pleasing Picky Eaters With Serena Wolfe and Her Cookbook ‘The Dude Diet’
-
Raiders Pre-season Games
-
-
Melrose Rooftop Cinema E.P. & L.P.’s New Dinner and a Movie
-
2017 Raiders on KTLA 5
-
LA Galaxy vs Manchester United 4 Pack of Tickets Giveaway
-
What O.J. Simpson’s Life Has Been Like in Prison
-
Workout Like a Celebrity at Aerospace LA
-
-
Family of Preteen Who Killed Herself Over ‘Horrible’ Cyberbullying to Sue New Jersey School District
-
Food Thursdays at L.A. County Fair
-
Back to School DIY Ideas With DIY Expert and Founder of Lilyshop.com, Jessie Daye