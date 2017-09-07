× Grandparents, Extended Family Allowed Into U.S., Appellate Court Rules in Decision on Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed the scope of President Donald Trump’s travel ban Thursday, ruling that extended family members such as grandparents are exempt from the ban, as well as a certain class of refugees, while the legality of the ban is under review.

The ruling changes the status quo, as it allows a group of refugees with contractual commitments from resettlement organizations to come into the country.

Check back for updates on this developing story.