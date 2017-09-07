Huntington Beach Man-With-Knife Call Ends in Police Shooting; Suspect, 2 Officers Hospitalized

Two officers were wounded during a man-with-a-knife call that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach Thursday morning.

The officers were responding to the call at the intersection of Delaware Street and Toronto Avenue about 7:08 a.m., Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Angie Bennett said.

Shortly after the officers arrived at the scene, and officer-involved shooting occurred, Bennett said.

The man was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition, Bennett said.

The officers were also hospitalized with undisclosed injures. Both were in stable condition, Bennett said.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the shooting.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.