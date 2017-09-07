‘Why Don’t You Go Back to Mexico, Speak English’: Woman Records Man’s Racist Rant at Goodwill Store in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Language in this video may be considered graphic and highly offensive, and may not be suitable for all audiences.

A Mexican-American woman turned on her cellphone camera when a man launched into a racist tirade against her family inside an Oklahoma Goodwill store, in an incident that prompted police to respond.

It happened while Maty Roberts, her daughter, and her daughter's boyfriend were at the Goodwill in Durant, KTLA sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City reported on Wednesday.

Roberts said the man first directed his verbal assault on her daughter.

She says the family was harassed by the stranger after Roberts began talking to her sister on the phone in Spanish.

“I was shopping innocently and my daughter texted me saying, ‘Hey mom, I’m going outside. There’s a racist man in here and I can’t take it anymore,” Maty Roberts told KXII in Texoma.

Though Roberts is a U.S. citizen, the man was angered because she was an immigrant, according to the woman.

At one point, the man told Roberts, "Why don't you go back to Mexico, speak English,'" she told KFOR.

After she began recording with her cellphone camera, the man responded by using more racial slurs against the woman and taunting her.

"No speak English, I no speak English. No comprende," he is seen saying. "Lousy speaking immigrant."

Roberts was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S. in 1979. She was granted citizenship in 2008.

The woman told KFOR she was stunned over the entire incident.

"You only see this on television, that happens somewhere else in a different state, bigger cities. Not here in Durant," she said.

Roberts said she was never so disrespected in Mexico or the U.S.

"I came here legally and I pay my taxes," she said.

When police arrived at the Goodwill, the man refused to hand over his I.D. Roberts continued to record the exchange he had with the officer.

"We speak English. English only," he said before closing the door to his car.

Roberts posted the video to Facebook, where it subsequently went viral, KXII reported.

Said she knows the incident will not change the way the man thinks, but she would like an apology. While she acknowledges the attack on her racial background, she doesn't want to be political. Instead, she condemns anyone who is a bully.

"Hopefully by seeing this video and by the comments, they understand that it's not acceptable," Roberts said. "It's not acceptable."