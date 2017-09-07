Oakland Fire Department Captain Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing Child Pornography

A captain in the Oakland Fire Department has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Richard Chew, 58, was arrested Wednesday as authorities served a search warrant on his Lafayette home following an investigation by the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, authorities said on Facebook.

During the search, authorities said they found child pornography on Chew’s computer and other storage devices.

Chew has been charged and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.