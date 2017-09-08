10-Foot Donald Trump Chicken to Be Inflated Outside Rep. Rohrabacher’s Huntington Beach Office

Political activists intend to deploy a 10-foot inflatable chicken that parodies President Trump on Saturday near Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s district office in Huntington Beach.

A 30-foot version of the air-filled fowl made national headlines in early August when it popped up near the White House to mock Trump’s foreign policy agenda and other positions.

The owner of the props, Taran Singh Brar, 31, said now he’s bringing “Chicken Don” to Huntington Beach to use humor in protest of Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa).

Brar, who lives in Orange County but declined to state his city of residence, plans to work with Indivisble 48, a liberal group, to display the smaller bird from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in a grassy plaza near Rohrabacher’s office at 101 Main St., Suite 380. Indivisible began regular protests outside of Rohrabacher’s office after Trump’s election.

