2 Off-Duty LAPD Officers Help Save Woman Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest While Dining at Ontario Restaurant

Two off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officers who are married helped save a woman who went into full cardiac arrest last month, officials announced Friday.

Officers Frank and Susan Garcia were dining at a Benihana restaurant in the 3700 block of Inland Empire Boulevard with their three kids when they saw the 71-year-old woman.

Patrons called 911 while both officers began performing CPR on the woman until an ambulance arrived.

The woman, Marcy Schneidmiller, a retired teacher from Chino, was taken to a hospital where she stayed for five days.

Schneidmiller’s 22-year-old granddaughter, Amanda Chavez said her grandmother wouldn’t have survived if it wasn’t for the officers’ efforts.

Chavez said that emergency responders had to shock her grandmother four times in the heart to "bring her back to life."

The officers reunited with Schneidmiller outside her home on Friday and both families exchanged hugs and words of thanks.

Susan Garcia said that any other officer in the same situation would have done the same thing.

"I'm just really happy. It's the best birthday present ever, to see you here," Garcia told Schneidmiller.

Schneidmiller shared Friday that the couple are "wonderful" and that she appreciated what they did for her.