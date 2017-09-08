Friendly Fire Likely Caused 2 Huntington Beach Officers to Be Wounded in Police Shooting: OCSD

A police shooting that broke out when two Huntington Beach officers were responding to reports of a man with a knife was apparently caused by friendly fire, officials said Friday.

The incident, which occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday on the 2000 block of Delaware Street, was investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it appears the officers were injured by friendly fire,” the department said in a Friday news release.

It’s still unclear how or why exactly the gunfire erupted. Sheriff’s detectives simply say the officers and suspect were between two homes when the shooting occurred.

The suspect, who was reported to be slashing tires in the area, and both officers suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. While both officers have been released, the suspect remains in treatment, deputies said.

Only a knife was recovered from the scene, and police said Thursday no other individuals are believed to have been involved.

Officials have not released the identities of the three men involved.

The investigation into the incident remains open.