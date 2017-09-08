Gov. Brown Declares State of Emergency in 3 NorCal Counties Affected by Wildfires

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in three Northern California counties where wildfires have burned thousands of acres, destroyed structures, threatened groves of giant sequoias and limited access to Yosemite National Park.

The declaration will boost support for Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties by making state services, personnel and equipment available in firefighting and recovery efforts.

There are more than 20 active wildfires in the state, including the Railroad, Pier, Mission and Peak fires. Those four fires triggered the emergency declaration.

This is the second time the governor has taken such action. On Sunday, he declared a state of emergency for the La Tuna fire that has burned more than 7,000 acres in Los Angeles County and is 90% contained. The fire, which forced the evacuations of parts of several surrounding communities, including Glendale and Burbank, is one of the largest fires in recent history in the city of Los Angeles.

